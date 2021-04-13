Northern California prison to close, cutting 1,000 jobs from rural community

A prison officer searches a subject on his way to drop off his laundry, inside the High Desert State Prison, near Susanville, in 2015. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on April 13, 2021 announced plans to close a second prison in Susanville Sacramento Bee Staff Photo

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced plans to close a state prison in Susanville next year, shutting down a site that employed more than 1,000 people and served as a home base for inmate firefighter training for decades.

The announcement follows a long decline in the number of inmates in state custody that accelerated when the coronavirus pandemic hit, compelling the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to quickly draw down its population.

The California Correctional Center in Susanville will close in June 2022, the department announced Tuesday.

The 2,064 inmates currently housed at the facility will be transferred to other facilities “based on their housing, custody and rehabilitative needs,” according to a department statement.

The department’s total in-custody population, as of April 7, is 95,223 inmates. A year ago, about 120,000 inmates were housed in California prisons.

The department announced it will work with the prison’s 1,080 staff to find them other employment options, including potential transfers to other facilities.

A second prison in Susanville, High Desert State Prison, is expected to remain operational.

The closure is expected to save the state $122 million.

“The significant decrease in the state’s incarcerated population over the past year is allowing CDCR to move forward with these prison closures in a thoughtful manner that does not impact public safety, and that focuses on the successful reentry of people into communities once they release from our custody,” Department Secretary Kathleen Allison said in a statement. “While these decisions are never easy, they are opening the door for the department to increase efficiencies as California continues to focus on reentry and rehabilitation efforts.”

Gov. Newsom’s 2020-21 budget proposal called for the closure of two state prisons. The department in 2020 announced the September 2021 closure of Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy.

Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, praised the announcement of the prison closure. He has pressed California prison leaders at hearings this year to cut spending, citing the steep drop in inmate population.

In a tweet, Ting wrote, “Closing the CA Conservation Center prison & 2 prison yards — another step in the right direction to address a historically low prison population & saving millions of dollars that could be spent on vital services and programs for Californians.”

The California Correctional Center first opened in 1963. It currently serves as a hub for incarcerated firefighters who are trained for placement in 14 different fire camps in Northern California. Those fire camps will be part of Sierra Conservation Center, in Jamestown, according to a department statement.