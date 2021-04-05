California Republican is donating money from Rep. Matt Gaetz to women’s shelter

David Valadao appears at a 2019 event. Valadao, R-Hanford, was out of Congress for two years but was among four California Republicans who flipped house seats in 2020. Vida en el Valle file

A California Republican congressman donated campaign contributions given to him by Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is reportedly under investigation related to allegations that he broke federal sex trafficking laws.

Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, said Friday he would be donating any contributions given to him by Gaetz, R-Florida, to a Fresno organization that supports victims of domestic abuse.

“The Valadao for Congress Campaign has donated the contributions to the Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno to support victims of domestic abuse,” said Andrew Renteria, spokesman for Valadao’s campaign.

The New York Times reported last week that Gaetz is under investigation by the Department of Justice over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him. It is against federal laws to transport minors across state lines to engage in sex in exchange for money or something of value.

Gaetz has claimed that the allegations are part of an elaborate scheme to extort money from him and his family. He has denied that he has had sexual relationships with minors. He has also denied paying for sex.

Friends of Matt Gaetz, the congressman’s fundraising committee, gave a total of $4,000 to Valadao’s campaigns, according to Federal Election Commission reports. Valadao received $2,000 from Gaetz in 2018, when he lost to former Democratic Rep. TJ Cox, and then another $2,000 in the 2020 election when Valadao defeated Cox.

No federal investigators have publicly announced any charges or investigation against Gaetz. The Department of Justice does not confirm or deny the existence of investigations.

Valadao isn’t the only California congressman who received money from Gaetz. Reps. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, and Darrell Issa, R-San Marcos, also each received $2,000 donations from Friends of Matt Gaetz in the 2020 election.

The campaigns of those Republicans did not answer questions about whether they also planned to donate that money.