2-year-old saved after overdosing on fentanyl, California police say. Mom is arrested

Concord police said an officer was flagged down by a mother who said her 2-year-old had fentanyl and he administered Narcan. Police arrested the mother. Courtesy Kennewick Police Department

An officer saved a 2-year-old toddler who had ingested fentanyl after the mother flagged him down on the street, according to California police.

Officer Aaron Khamosh was patrolling Friday evening when a woman flagged down him down on the street, Concord Police officials said. After Khamosh reached her car, police said he discovered a 2-year-old in the back seat who wasn’t breathing.

Khamosh began administering chest compressions and CPR but the baby was still unresponsive with no pulse. According to police, the mother told Khamosh that the toddler had “got ahold of some fentanyl,” so the child needed to be given Narcan, which is used to reverse opioid overdoses.

The toddler began breathing and regained consciousness after Khamosh administered Narcan and continued using CPR, authorities said. The child is recovering at Children’s Hospital Oakland and has been put in the care of Child and Family Services, according to police.

Police arrested the mother and she was charged with possession of a narcotic and with child endangerment, authorities said.