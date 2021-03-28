Woman chasing robbers dies when she’s hit by getaway car, California cops say

A 31-year-old woman was run over by fleeing robbery suspects in California, police say. Getty Images | Royalty Free

When two men robbed her boyfriend Friday night, a 31-year-old woman chased them out of an apartment complex onto the street, California police say.

But the woman died after being run over by the getaway car as the men fled, Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives said in a release.

Arriving deputies found the woman in the street on the 44000 block of 15th Street West in Lancaster, suffering from severe trauma, the release says.

She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, deputies reported.

The robbery took place about 8:20 p.m., the Los Angeles Times reported. The two men were last seen driving away in a light-colored sedan.

Detectives asked that anyone with information contact them 323-890-5500.