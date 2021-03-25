California to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults next month, starting with people over 50

All Californians who are 50 or older will be eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus starting Thursday, April 1, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.

All Californians who are 16 or older can make an appointment to be vaccinated starting April 15, as the state expects to get more than 3 million doses per week by the second half of April. California currently gets about 1.8 million doses per week.

The news comes a couple of weeks after President Joe Biden pledged to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1, and days after Newsom said the state’s tiers will be gone by early May.

“With vaccine supply increasing and by expanding eligibility to more Californians, the light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter,” Newsom said in a statement. “We remain focused on equity as we extend vaccine eligibility to those older than 50 starting April 1, and those older than 16 starting April 15. This is possible thanks to the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration and the countless public health officials across the state who have stepped up to get shots into arms.”

The state over the next month plans to change its vaccine allocation methodology. Counties will get vaccines based on their population of those 16 and older, rather than of essential workers and those who are 65 and older. Most disadvantaged communities will still get more vaccine doses to help the state provide them more equitably.

Even as the vaccine rollout ramps up, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly in a statement urged residents to take caution.

“It will take time to vaccinate all eligible Californians,” Ghaly said. “During this time, we must not let our guard down. It is important that we remain vigilant, continue to wear masks and follow public health guidance.”

