PG&E equipment caused deadly Zogg Fire in Shasta County. Cal Fire says tree hit power line

A hazardous gray pine falling on a Pacific Gas and Electric transmission line was declared the cause of the Zogg Fire — the September 2020 blaze that killed four residents of Shasta County.

Nearly six months after the fire that started near the town of Igo, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Monday that its investigators determined the tree’s brush with the equipment owned and operated by PG&E sparked the blaze. The wildfire exploded to 56,000 acres, fueled by two days of extreme winds; it destroyed more than 200 homes.

“After a meticulous and thorough investigation, Cal Fire has determined that the Zogg Fire was caused by a pine tree contacting electrical transmission lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas & Electric,” Cal Fire said in a statement.

Fire crews, stretched thin by a year that burned the most acres in modern state history, quickly halted the spread but battled the wildfire south of Redding for three weeks before it was fully contained.

Four civilians, all identified as Igo residents, died in the fire, Shasta County sheriff’s and coroner’s officials said, reportedly including an 8-year-old girl. One firefighter was also injured, Cal Fire said.

The determination came as no surprise, as investigators zeroed in on PG&E as the fire was being fought. Investigators at the time seized PG&E’s power equipment, and the company disclosed damages from the Zogg Fire could exceed $275 million.

Those costs would come on top of the $625 million in potential claims from the 2019 Kincade Fire, which investigators say was caused by a faulty PG&E transmission line. Separately, PG&E agreed to pay $13.5 billion to cover uninsured losses from the 2018 Camp Fire and the 2017 wine country fires.

The horrific fires of 2017 and 2018 drove PG&E into bankruptcy. It emerged from reorganization last summer after pledging to Gov. Gavin Newsom that it was overhauling its operations and leadership to put a greater emphasis on wildfire safety.

Its efforts to reduce risk by imposing massive “public safety power shutoffs” infuriated Newsom and other officials after millions lost power and PG&E’s equipment caused a big fire anyway, the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.

The embattled utility said that wildfire risk would remain an ever-increasing issue as temperatures in Northern California begin to warm up.

“Wildfire risk is continue to grow,” said Matthew Pender, the utility’s director of community wildfire safety, said in February. “We are planning around and operating under that assumption. We anticipate fire seasons to continue to be very extreme.”

A year ago, as the company wrapped up its bankruptcy, it pleaded guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter in connection with the Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in California history. Investigators determined that inadequate maintenance on an aging transmission tower caused the fire, which destroyed most of the town of Paradise. The fire started when a weathered clamp failed, allowing a live wire to brush against the metal tower and ignite a shower of sparks in the dry grass below.

More legal problems loom. Cal Fire has forwarded its Zogg Fire report to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office, officials said. In December, Shasta and Tehama counties sued PG&E for negligence, saying it failed to remove the tree that was flagged for removal two years before.

A month prior, lawyers for the San Francisco utility said in a filing, “PG&E currently believes the Gray Pine of interest may have been identified for removal (but not removed) during restoration efforts following the Carr Fire in 2018, based on certain records recently reviewed by PG&E concerning that restoration work.”

Meanwhile, the judge overseeing PG&E’s probation status — the legacy of its conviction in connection with the 2010 pipeline disaster in San Bruno — is considering imposing new punishments for the Zogg Fire.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup, a persistent critic of PG&E, has said the utility “failed to perform work on trees that had been designated for removal or trimming” near the spot where the Zogg Fire started.

The Zogg Fire, one of nearly 9,700 to start last year, was eclipsed by a series of fires sparked by lightning a month before — the North Complex killed 16 and burned over 318,000 acres near Lake Oroville while the LNU Lightning Complex burned killed six and scorched about 363,000 acres across the North Bay.

More than 4.4 million acres burned across the state last year, setting a new and familiar record. In all, more than 30 people died from fires in California in 2020.