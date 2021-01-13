California will begin offering COVID vaccine to residents age 65 and older

California officials announced Wednesday a dramatic overhaul of their vaccine program, saying that counties can now begin vaccinating anyone over age 65 “in order to increase the pace of COVID-19 vaccine distribution to those at greatest risk.”

The change comes just one month into the state’s massive but struggling effort to inoculate up to 40 million Californians, essentially dropping a month worth of guideline planning that had proven too burdensome and confusing.

“There is no higher priority than efficiently and equitably distributing these vaccines as quickly as possible to those who face the gravest consequences,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Individuals 65 and older are now the next group eligible to start receiving vaccines. To those not yet eligible for vaccines, your turn is coming. We are doing everything we can to bring more vaccine into the state.”

The state announcement comes a day after federal health officials changed their suggested guidelines to states to simplify vaccinations in hopes of speeding up what has been a slow initial launch.

California in particular has been slow to administer vaccines. As of Tuesday, the state had only distributed 25% of the 3.3 million doses it has received – well below the national average – prompting Newsom and his chief health official, Dr. Mark Ghaly, to acknowledge the state’s efforts have been lackluster.

Ghaly on Tuesday said Newsom has established a goal to get another 1 million vaccines done by the weekend, calling it “an all-hands-on-deck” moment.

The state has not yet offered details of how it wants to see local officials switch gears to begin inoculating people 65 and older. As of now, doses have been going to front-line hospital workers, emergency responders, residents of skilled nursing facilities and, more recently, in the last few days, people age 75 and older who have chronic health issues.

The new guidelines will allow millions more at-risk Californians to get shots earlier, although state and local officials say their efforts are limited by the number of doses the state is being allocated by the federal government. Federal officials this week said they plan to withhold fewer doses in the coming weeks, sending more out to states instead of holding onto some for second-round shots.

Alex Azar, the U.S. Health and Human Services secretary, said the allocation would be based in part on how quickly states have used up their current allotments.

“This next phase reflects the urgency of the situation we face,” Azar told the New York Times. “Every vaccine dose that is sitting in a warehouse rather than going into an arm could mean one more life lost or one more hospital bed occupied.”

Several states have already begun vaccinating those 65 and older, including Texas and Florida.

Who is getting a COVID vaccine?

As of earlier this week, some health care providers in California had begun to offer shots to people 75 and older. The change to 65 and up could help reduce hospitalizations, officials said.

“With our hospitals crowded and ICUs full, we need to focus on vaccinating Californians who are at highest risk of becoming hospitalized to alleviate stress on our health care facilities,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Public Health Officer. “Prioritizing individuals age 65 and older will reduce hospitalizations and save lives.”

Newsom also announced the state next week will launch a new system to alert people via text and email when they are eligible for a shot. The public can also contact their doctors for information, state health officials said.

California has administered just two doses of vaccine for every 100 people, well below the national average of three per 100, according to data compiled by Bloomberg news.

California health experts said it’s imperative that the state improve its distribution. “We’re just failing to get the doses out,” said Andrew Noymer, an infectious disease expert at UC Irvine.

But he also cautioned that California has to make sure there’s enough vaccine available for people to get their second doses. Those who get the Pfizer vaccine are supposed to get their second shots about three weeks later, while those who get the Moderna version are supposed to get their followup within four weeks.

California officials have acknowledged problems with the distribution. Ghaly said earlier this week that California’s focus on prioritizing the distribution, with emphasis on risk, exposure and equity, “has led to some delays in getting vaccine out into our communities.”