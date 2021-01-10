Hunt on for six inmates who escaped from Merced County Jail

Escaped Merced County inmates, clockwise from left to right, Jorge Barron, Gabriel Francis Coronado, Angel Nunez Rodriguez Jr, Manuel Allen Leon, Edgar Eduardo Ventura Jr. and Fabian Cruz Roman are shown.

Authorities are hunting for six inmates who were discovered missing from their Merced County Jail cell shortly before midnight Saturday.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday that a preliminary investigation has determined the men were able to gain access to the roof of the jail and use a homemade rope to scale the down the side of the building.

The Sheriff’s Office has formed a task force to track down the fugitives, who it warns should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those sought are:

Jorge Barron, 20, of Atwater. He is 5-foot-5, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was being held on violation of probation.

Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19, of Atwater. He is 5-foot-10, 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The charges against him are attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and violation of probation.

Manuel Allen Leon, 21, of Vallejo. He is 5-10, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He faces charges of assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, evading a peace officer/reckless driving, participation in a criminal street gang and carrying a loaded firearm.

Andres Nunez Rodriguez Jr., 21, of Planada. He is 5-7, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is charged with attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang and being a, felon in possession of a firearm.

Fabian Cruz Roman, 22, of Los Banos. He is 5-6, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He faces murder charges.

Edgar Eduardo Ventura, 22, of Portland, Oregon. He is 5-11, 129 pounds, with with black hair and brown eyes. The charges against him are being a felon in possession of a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang and violation of probation.

Anyone with information or anyone who sees any of these individuals is asked not to approach them and to immediately call 911.