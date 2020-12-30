Gavin Newsom releases plan to reopen California schools by early spring

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday a new phased strategy for schools to safely resume in-person instruction by early spring.

He also proposed spending $2 billion to help California schools safely reopen, money intended to pay for COVID-19 testing, ventilation and personal protective equipment in schools.

“By focusing on a phased approach with virus mitigation and prevention at the center, we can begin to return our kids to school to support learning needs and restore the benefits of in-person instruction,” Newsom said in a prepared statement. “It’s especially important for our youngest kids, those with disabilities, those with limited access to technology at home and those who have struggled more than most with distance learning.”

The plan, developed by state legislative leaders and the governor’s office, is intended to ensure schools have the resources to implement safety precautions to reopen classrooms. The strategy calls for first bringing back the youngest children, between transitional kindergarten and sixth grade, who are at a lower risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19, as well as vulnerable students.

The Democratic governor said extensive evidence shows COVID-19 safeguards and mitigation measures in schools lead to a lower risk of COVID-19 transmission among students.

He said some campuses that are already open are not enforcing guidelines, and have seen two and a half times more outbreaks.

Max Arias, executive director of SEIU Local 99, a labor union that represents education workers, applauded the plan’s focus on vulnerable students.

“Homeless students, poor students, foster students, and others who lack the space or the resources to maintain learning at home have faced overwhelming challenges,” Arias said in a statement. “The longer such students are cut off from the support and community they need, the greater the disparities in educational opportunity will grow. This is an urgent and growing problem, and it affects Black and Brown children disproportionately.”

Under the plan, safety measures will include funding for COVID-19 testing and the distribution of millions of masks for all students and staff. A web-based hotline will also be available to provide information on a school’s reopening status and data on coronavirus outbreaks.

“Safety is key,” Newsom said. “Just re-opening schools for in-person instruction on its own is not going to address the issue of safety. We have to focus on these mitigation steps.”

The governor said schools may reopen if they submit a COVID-19 safety plan to both local and state officials. Once schools open, it will be up to local and state officials to monitor the schools and enforce guidelines.

Distance learning will still be available for parents who prefer it over in-person instruction.

“Offering as many California students in-person instruction as safely and as quickly as possible must be a team effort,” said Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell, D-Long Beach, chair of the Assembly Education Committee. “All of us agree that, even during a global pandemic, learning is non-negotiable, and students learn best when they can be safely receiving instruction in school. The Governor’s plan is a first step towards reopening schools safely and I look forward to further discussions with him and the Legislature on this critical issue.”

California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond called the state’s framework and budget proposal the “key pathway” to ensuring schools open safely.

“There’s no question that the vaccine — when it’s available — will be a game-changer,” Thurmond said during the press conference. “Until the doses are available, it seems to me that there is nothing more important than robust COVID-19 testing and contact tracing to ensure that our students and families will be safe and our educators.”





