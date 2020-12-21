Barking man bites police dog in scuffle after 75 mph chase, California cops say

Jorge Bucioperez faces charges including drunk driving after fleeing Corning, California, police, then biting a K9 named Blaze and barking like a dog, cops say.

A 75 mph chase Saturday night in Northern California ended in a wild scuffle in which a man barked at police and bit a K9, officers say.

A police officer in Corning, along Interstate 5 in Tehama County, noticed a silver minivan going 10 mph with its high beams on run a stop sign at 11:32 p.m., a release posted to Facebook reports.

When the officer tried to stop the minivan, the driver took off at speeds up to 75 mph, officers wrote. The van eventually crashed through a gate into a private driveway.

The driver, later identified by police as Jorge Bucioperez, jumped out of the still-rolling minivan and ran through the home’s backyard, police reported.

The officer released a police K9 named Blaze, who jumped two fences and caught up to Bucioperez, according to police.

Police say Bucioperez fought with officers and bit Blaze, then barked at and tried to bite officers while being taken into custody. He had been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after a chase Nov. 21, police say.

Bucioperez faces charges including drunk driving, driving on an expired license and having meth in his vehicle, police wrote.