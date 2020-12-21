Watch live: With hospitals slammed, Gavin Newsom gives a COVID-19 update from quarantine

California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds up a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) AP

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to deliver an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at noon on Monday. You can watch a livestream of the remarks here:

Newsom’s remarks come as the governor once again has entered into self-quarantine, after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Though Newsom has tested negative for the virus, he will remain in quarantine for 10 days, his office said.

They also come as California hospital and intensive care unit staff are being increasingly taxed due to a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, the state’s ICU capacity was just 2.1%, according to the Associated Press.