Man dressed as Santa had paraglider stuck in Rio Linda power lines, fire officials say

A man dresses as Santa Claus riding a hang glider is stuck in power lines in Rio Linda on Sunday.
A man dresses as Santa Claus riding a hang glider is stuck in power lines in Rio Linda on Sunday. CHP North Sacramento

A paraglider was stuck in power lines near Seventh Avenue in Rio Linda, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The man, dressed as Santa, was delivering candy canes to children in the neighborhood, according to Capt. Chris Vestal.

Rescue personnel were on the scene trying to get the man down from the wires. The man was rescued early Sunday afternoon, without injuries. Photos shown on social media show the man riding a paramotor, a harness and glider powered by a small engine and fan.

The cause of the crash is unknown, Vestal said.

Metro Fire advised motorists to stay away from the area due to road closures.

Molly Burke
Molly Burke is a summer reporting intern for The Sacramento Bee. She is studying journalism and political science at Northwestern University, while covering crime and business for the city desk of The Daily Northwestern.
