Bodyboarder crashes headfirst into rock as waves lash California coast, officials say

Two surfers, one an off-duty paramedic, saved a bodyboarder who hit a rock, the San Francisco Fire Dept. said. They brought the victim ashore and performed CPR. AP

Two surfers rescued a bodyboarder on Sunday night after the victim crashed headfirst into a rock, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The bodyboarder “ran into a large rock, becoming unconscious and submerged underwater” at Fort Point, San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said, according to SFGate.

One of the surfers who rescued the victim was an off-duty paramedic who performed CPR, and the two pulled him from the water, the publication reported.

The surfers “effected a heroic rescue in the danger zone area putting their lives at risk,” Baxter said, according to CBS San Francisco.

The victim was treated at a local trauma center after paramedics arrived, the station reported.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As of Sunday evening, the victim was in critical condition, Baxter told McClatchy News.

How quickly the surfers responded may have made a difference in the rescue, the San Francisco Fire Department said, according to KGO.

“The CPR being administered right away is really a positive thing, and under incredibly adverse conditions. Substantial swell out there, whitewater, rocks. These gentlemen all did a wonderful, a great thing tonight,” Battalion Chief Mike Maloney said, according to the station.

There is a high surf advisory in effect until Monday evening for Northern California beaches, which are projected to see breaking waves of 16 to 20 feet and up to 25 feet locally, according to the National Weather Service.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER