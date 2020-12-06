Mysterious monolith is back in Atascadero — and another one just popped up in SLO County

That mysterious monolith is back in Atascadero — and a similar structure has appeared elsewhere in San Luis Obispo County.

Days after installing a towering, three-sided metal monolith in Atascadero’s Stadium Park, only to have it removed, a group of local artists recovered the structure and reinstalled it on the same site.

Atascadero residents Wade McKenzie, Travis Kenney, Randall Kenney and Jared Riddle told Your Tango, a site dedicated to “powerful, personal stories,” that they built the monolith to spread positivity.

According to a Saturday article on YourTango.com, the builders were partially inspired by the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey,” in which three monoliths represent human evolution.

“The purpose of this project was to create a positive and encouraging environment in a rather negative 2020, a year that has been plagued with health issues, political with political separation and mostly systemic racism,” Riddle told Your Tango.

For that reason, McKenzie said, “We have retrieved and re-erected the monolith.”

A YouTube video posted Friday shows the men putting the steel structure into a large hole dug into the top of the hill. The shiny, triangle-shaped part of the monolith is fully visible above the ground.

The artists restored the Atascadero monolith to its original site around the same time that another monolith surfaced on Los Padres National Forest lands southwest of Pozo.

Matt Carver said that he and his friends were on a camping trip on Saturday morning when they stumbled upon the tall metal structure on Hi Mountain Lookout Road.

Carver said the group heard engines late Friday night near their camping spot and assumed they belonged to a couple of off-road drivers having fun in the mountains. The friends found the monolith on their drive back to San Luis Obispo, he said.

“We were super happy that someone/group went to all that work,” Carver wrote in a Facebook message to The Tribune. “It really did make our day to find it! I think we had huge smiles on our faces for the rest of the ride home.”

The second monolith resembles the monolith in Atascadero, but the structure’s top features “CAUTION” written in red and a picture of a UFO beaming in a human.

It’s not clear if the two monoliths are connected.

First monolith spotted in SLO County

Hikers first noticed the Atascadero monolith at the top of the Pine Mountain loop in Stadium Park on Dec. 2.

The structure, the first such monolith to be spotted in California, drew national attention.

A similar monolith captured the public’s imagination after the illegally installed structure was discovered in Utah on lands owned by the federal Bureau of Land Management in mid-November.

Officials attempted to dissuade hikers from trekking out to the mysterious structure by refusing to reveal its location, but that didn’t stop scores of people from making a pilgrimage to the monolith over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Then the Utah monolith disappeared.

The Bureau of Land Management said an “unknown party” removed the structure sometime in the evening of Nov. 27.

Ripley’s Believe it or Not is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the structure’s whereabouts.

Days later after the Utah monolith disappeared, another mysterious monolith popped up in the Romanian city of Piatra Neamt. Then it vanished as well.

One of the men tries to remove the monolith from its base while another stands nearby holding the cross they left in its place. The group of men drove from Southern California to Atascadero to topple the monolith on Pine Mountain. Screenshot from DLive.tv

Men remove California monolith on video

A day it appeared, the Atascadero monolith was removed by a group of young men who left a wooden cross in its place.

A grainy livestream video, shared to streaming site DLive.tv by a user identified as CultureWarCriminal, shows four men driving from the Southern California area to tear down the structure and “tell the alien overlords they are not welcome.”

“We’re going on a 500-mile roundtrip to steal a f---ing monolith,” one camouflage-clad man says during the video, which has since been removed. “That’s how much we love Jesus Christ.”

At one point, one of the men says they are operating “on direct orders of QAnon and President Trump himself.”

After five hours, the men make it to Stadium Park and turn on night-vision goggles as they trek up the hill to the monolith.

“This is go-time boys,” one camouflage-clad member says just before they begin chanting “Christ is king.” The chant continues as they push down the silver structure and tear it from the rebar.

A group of young men drove from Southern California to Atascadero to topple the monolith on Pine Mountain early Thursday morning. Here, one holds the wooden cross they left in its place, while he looks out over the lights of the city. Screenshot from DLive.tv

The video then shows one member of the group attempting to drag the monolith away as others try to install their homemade cross in its place.

A second stream posted by the same user that has also since been removed shows the group dragging the monolith down the hill as they chant “America first” and claim to be military veterans.

At one point, the men appear to think they are being chased by someone and hide before returning to their car without the monolith.

“The Illuminati got it, so we’ll strike again when they put another pillar up,” the streamer says.

According to a Dec. 3 news release issued by the city, Atascadero officials said they were disturbed by the group’s decision to tear down the monolith.

The monolith atop the Atascadero hillside is gone. Josh Tarica

“We are upset that these young men felt the need to drive five hours to come into our community and vandalize the monolith,” Mayor Heather Moreno said in the release. “The monolith was something unique and fun in an otherwise stressful time.”

In a statement, McKenzie derided the men who removed the Atascadero monolith, adding that he and his fellow artists did not intend to “create a platform for someone to propagate their own agenda using the monolith to gain attention.”

“We will not let these folks looking to create more division among people succeed in their twisted agenda,” he wrote in the statement, quoted by YourTango.com.

“We do not need another event trying to divide our great country and local community,” he added. “We appreciate the time and support of those who have shared their positive energy and support.”