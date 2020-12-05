California
Two California regions just hit COVID stay-at-home threshold. How close is your region?
Two California regions will meet the criteria for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new coronavirus stay-at-home order when it goes into effect Sunday, according to a late Friday night update of the state’s data.
California’s latest coronavirus restrictions divide the state into five massive regions, where stay-at-home orders will be triggered if hospital intensive care unit availability drops below 15%. The Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, Northern California, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions all face an increasing number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in recent weeks, and could see stay-at-home orders implemented for the first time since the early weeks of the pandemic. The order goes into effect on Sunday, Dec. 6. Current ICU capacity as of December 4:
Regions that fall below 15% ICU availability must ban nonessential gatherings and require people to stay at home as much as possible. Specific restrictions include retail stores operating at 20% capacity, closing playgrounds, indoor recreation, salons, museums, zoos, aquariums, movie theaters, wineries, bars, casinos, live-audience sports and amusement parks.
Restaurants in further-restricted regions will have to stop both indoor and outdoor dining, but can continue offering takeout and delivery services. Schools that have returned to in-person classes can continue operating that way.
Once a region falls under the threshold for ICU availability, it will have two days to enact restrictions and must follow the new rules for at least three weeks.
