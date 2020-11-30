California considers strict stay-at-home orders as COVID-19 cases projected to exceed ICU capacity

Coronavirus cases are rising so rapidly that Gov. Gavin Newsom says if trends continue he will reimpose strict stay-at-home orders like he issued in March to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

Newsom made the announcement Monday while detailing grim new COVID-19 statistics. California’s average daily case rate over the last week has exceeded 14,000. That’s far higher than the previous peak in July, when the average daily case rate hit about 9,880.

That number foreshadows deep trouble for hospitals, as about 12% of people testing positive today are expected to be hospitalized. That could cause the number of COVID-19 patients in California hospitals to double or triple in a month, Newsom said. As many as 30% of hospitalized patients need intensive care.

By Christmas Eve, the state’s projections show CA will hit 78% hospital capacity. In some areas, including Sacramento, that percentage will be even higher.

If infection rates don’t slow, California is on track to exceed its intensive care unit capacity by mid-December.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“If these trends continue, we’re going to have to take much more dramatic, drastic action,” Newsom said. He said that could mean much of the state will return to a strict stay-at-home order similar to restrictions in March.

Intensive care unit capacity will be be the “primary trigger” for more restrictive COVID-19 orders, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

Newsom stressed that the projections he described can be avoided if people work to slow coronavirus transmission by avoiding people from outside their household, wearing masks and taking the other precautions he and public health officials have been urging for months.

Some regions are already locking down. Late last week, Los Angeles and Santa Clara counties imposed new restrictions as their hospitals fill with COVID-19 patients. Los Angeles’ new order prohibits most gatherings, even distanced ones held outside, unless they are outdoor religious services or political protests. Santa Clara’s new orders include a requirement that anyone traveling to the county from more than 150 miles away quarantine for two weeks upon arrival, avoiding going outside and having food delivered them.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Santa Clara’s restrictions also include a ban on contact sports, which means the San Francisco 49ers can’t host home games at Levi’s Stadium next month or practice at their facility. The team will instead play the two home games scheduled for December at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Arizona Cardinals.

California’s early steps to prepare are paying off now, Newsom said. He pointed to the state’s stockpile of protective equipment, which has 40 million more N95 masks than are in the National Strategic Stockpile. The 11 surge hospital facilities California prepared early in the pandemic can be activated to handle this new surge if needed, Newsom said.

In the meantime, California actually has the 11th best positivity rate in the country right now, Newsom said. But he said California’s spiking cases are still “alarming.”

California’s relative status compared to other states could be hurt by holiday travel, Ghaly said. He urged Californians to heed the state’s travel advisory, which instructs people to quarantine for two weeks after traveling to California from other states.