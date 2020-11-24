California mom accused of kidnapping her kids in 2012 arrested in Idaho, feds say

After eight years on the run, a woman accused of kidnapping her four children after losing a custody battle in California has been arrested in Idaho, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Segalit McRoberts, 48, lost a fight for custody of her children to her ex-husband in the summer of 2012, a release from the Marshals Service said. A judge granted McRoberts’ ex-husband full custody of the kids, who were 7, 9, 11 and 12 at the time, according to the release.

After losing the custody battle, McRoberts and her new husband allegedly “disappeared” from Calabasas with the children, the release said. This year, “investigators with the U.S. Marshals in California and Idaho” found “McRoberts and the missing children were living at [an] RV park in Coeur d’Alene,” according to the release.

Federal, state and local authorities arrested McRoberts last week on a California state warrant for violation of a child custody order and turned two of the missing children over to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Child Support Services, the release said. The other two kids were over the age of 18 and authorities determined they were safe, according to the release.