Fire truck thief rams fire station doors to make getaway, California officials say
A thief not only stole a California fire engine Monday, but crashed through the bay doors of a volunteer fire station to do it, Butte County fire officials say.
Someone broke into Volunteer Fire Station #60 in Brush Creek between 3:30 and 6 p.m. Tuesday before making off with the truck and other firefighting equipment, a release from the Butte County Fire Department says.
The getaway caused “major damage to the station,” firefighters reported. The stolen fire engine, later found abandoned in a field, “suffered minor to moderate damage.”
“It’s absolutely pathetic that someone would attack a volunteer fire station, especially one in a community that has endured so much tragedy,” said Butte County Fire Chief John Messina in a statement.
The Northern California county has been hit by several brutal wildfires in recent years.
Firefighters asked that anyone with information on the break-in contact the Butte County Sheriff’s Department at 530-538-7321
