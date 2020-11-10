Driver fleeing cops goes wrong way in traffic, rips through golf course, CA police say

A man was arrested on Monday after California police said he fled during a traffic stop and drove the wrong way in traffic and across a golf course.

Santa Rose police said Anthony Catelli, 61, fled in his car during a traffic stop and drove on Petaluma Hill Road, reaching 90 mph, according to a news release. Police said Catelli was stopped because he illegally passed another car.

Officers chased Catelli, who briefly drove in the wrong lane in traffic, and turned onto Foxtail Golf Course, police said.

Police said Catelli drove across the course fairways “until he came to a stop in an embankment,” then refused to get out of the car or unlock doors. An officer broke the passenger window and Catelli got out and was arrested, police said.

Catellia was charged with vehicle evading and reckless driving and booked into Sonoma County Jail.

