20-year-old killed by police amid attempted robbery of marijuana operation, CA cops say

A 20-year-old man was killed by police in Oakland after officers said they intercepted an attempted burglary of a marijuana growing facility.

Police said they tried to detain accused robbery suspects at a commercial building and three officers were injured, the Oakland Police Department told McClatchy News. Police said some of the people fled on foot and in cars.

The 20-year-old from Oakland was shot by an officer and given emergency medical aid, but died at the scene, police said. His name is being withheld until next-of-kin is notified.

Police said the injured officers were treated at a hospital and released. Over a dozen people were arrested during the incident and nine firearms were recovered.

The shooting is being investigated by the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Section and Internal Affairs Division, as well as the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and the Community Police Review agency.

The Oakland Police Department said there was a “planned effort” by “violent caravans” to break into cannabis stores and other businesses on Election Night, KTVU reported.

A Honda CRV crashed into the gate in front of Only Good Weed, CBS Los Angeles reported. Police are investigating the incident and said the thieves stole from the dispensary and left the car behind, according to the publication.

The owner of the business said product and cash worth more than $100,000 was taken, ABC7 reported.