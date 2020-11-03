Toddler struck by car while trick-or-treating before driver flees, California cops say

A toddler in California was hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while trick-or-treating, police said.

Skye Jones was trick-or-treating with her 3-year-old son Richard Martinez and her other children on Saturday night when a car struck the boy while they were crossing a street, CBS Los Angeles reported. The child was left with a fractured skull while the driver fled the scene, according to the outlet.

“I’m angry because my son is laying in a bed in pain and I can’t do nothing about it,” Jones said, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The boy was transported to a hospital “in critical but stable condition,” according to the San Bernardino Police Department, KTLA 5 reported.

Police said the driver was driving a silver Toyota Camry and didn’t identify himself or stop to provide aid, according to the outlet.

Jones wrote on Facebook on Monday that her son has been taken off breathing tubes.

“Richard has now been taken off of sedation & the breathing tubes,” she wrote. “He’s breathing on his own beautifully. He was crying & kicking & squeezing my hands.”