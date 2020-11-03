California rent control measure behind in early returns

California rent control initiative Proposition 21 trailed immediately after polls closed at 8 p.m., with 56% of the 5.2 million votes recorded rejecting the measure.

Millions of votes are still being tallied to determine whether cities will get the green light to pass broader rent control ordinances. A similar initiative failed at the ballot box two years ago.

Proposition 21 would revise a 25-year-old law that prohibits local governments from freezing housing costs on buildings constructed after Feb. 1, 1995 and single-family homes.

After Proposition 10 failed in 2018 with 59% of voters rejecting the measure, rent control activists amended their plan this year to allow landlords more wiggle room in raising rents in between tenants. They also exempted property owners with up to two single-family homes.

Polls have consistently shown Proposition 21 was likely to flounder, with an Oct. 26 Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies survey showing 37% of voters in support of the measure, 48% against and 15% undecided.

Cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco already have limited rent control ordinances that went into effect before the ban on local rent control ordinances took effect. In total, around 20% of Californians live in cities with rent regulations, according to the review of the ballot measure by the Legislative Analyst’s Office.

For years, Proposition 21 sponsor and Los Angeles-based nonprofit AIDS Healthcare Foundation has fought for a more expansive law to keep tenants sheltered. Given California’s desperate housing shortage, the group has argued, tenants can’t wait for more construction to help drive down jaw-dropping rent prices.

With support from the state Democratic Party, SEIU and other left-leaning civil rights group, the campaign has argued the economic devastation caused by COVID-19 would convince voters of the need for Proposition 21. Amid double-digit unemployment rates, the coalition claims rent control would keep financially vulnerable Californians stable during the crisis.

Still, a broad coalition of business and real estate groups, affordable housing advocates, labor representatives and high-profile figures like Gov. Gavin Newsom, rejected the idea that Proposition 21 would pull California out of its housing crunch or save tenants from eviction.

Instead, the No on Proposition 21 campaign, led by the California Apartment Association, claimed the measure would initiate a “housing freeze” by discouraging construction on every type of housing.

The groups also pointed to a law Newsom signed last year that prohibits landlords from raising rents by more than 5% plus inflation, or 10%, whichever is lower, as evidence of a form of rent control already on the books in California.

Rent control opponents raised far more money than campaign supporting the initiative. The ‘no’ campaign hauled in at least $84 million. The “yes” side raised about $40 million with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation contributing nearly all of the supporting money.