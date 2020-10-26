60,000 told to evacuate out-of-control Silverado Fire burning in Southern California

A firefighter braves gusty winds as heavy smoke from the Silverado Fire fills the air Monday in Irvine. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. AP

A fast-moving brush fire burning Monday morning in the hills of Orange County chased 60,000 residents from their homes, closed a freeway and remained unchecked at noon.

The Silverado Fire fed by gusting Santa Ana winds is burning out of control in the hills east of Irvine and grew to approximately 2,000 acres by 11 a.m., Los Angeles television station CBS2 reported.

The fire was first reported as a 10-acre fire at 6:47 a.m., but quickly grew to 500 acres and jumped Highway 241 by 10:30 a.m., forcing crews to shut down the toll road and tell the tens of thousands living in the Orchard Hills neighborhood east of Irvine to get out, the Orange County Register reported.

Approximately 20,000 homes have been evacuated, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

“The wind’s crazy,” resident Ruby Johnson told CBS2. She said she was preparing to evacuate. “You can replace clothes and things, but you can’t replace your life, so we’re ready to go.”

Gusts as high as 70 mph were clocked in Orange County and aircraft helping ground crews fight the blaze have been grounded, the fire authority said.

There is no containment. It’s unclear how the fire started. No injuries have been reported.

“It’s a little bit of everything to be honest,” from tricky, high winds to dry brush and rugged terrain, fire authority Capt. Ben Gonzales told the Los Angeles Times. “Now that we have aircraft grounded, it does make it a little more difficult but we have numerous resources on scene, and our goal is to control the fire and protect homes.”

Students at a dozen Orange County school campuses were also told to leave, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

High winds have prompted red flag warnings across Southern California, just as winds in Northern California have kept firefighters on high alert.

Weather conditions are being called the most dangerous fire weather of the year, the Times reported, in a state where more than 4 million acres have already been blackened by wildfire.

Hundreds of firefighters are on the scene in what news reports have described as an “aggressive” fire fight.