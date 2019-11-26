California Democratic leader says he will not seek re-election in 2020

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Paramount, and Assemblyman Ian Calderon, D-Whittier, watch the floor during votes on the state budget in June 2017. The Assembly’s Democratic Office of Communications and Outreach is undergoing more than $160,000 in renovations. hamezcua@sacbee.com

Assembly Majority Leader Ian Calderon announced on Tuesday that he will not seek re-election next year in his Southern California district, saying he instead plans to spend more time with wife and young children.

Calderon, a Democrat from Whittier, was elected in 2012 to represent California’s 57th Assembly District in southeast Los Angeles County. Building on his credentials as the “first millennial” elected to the Legislature, Calderon then became the youngest majority leader in March 2016.

Calderon said in a statement released on Tuesday that he was not seeking re-election because he wants to spend more time with his wife, Elise, and their children.

“Over the last few weeks, Elise and I have spent time talking about our future and our growing family; about what’s most important to us and how we can best handle family life once our third child is born,” Calderon said. “I have thought a lot about what’s most important to me as a husband and a father, and how I can be the best partner and parent.”

“As a result,” he continued, “and after much thought and consideration, I have decided that I will not be seeking re-election to the state Assembly in 2020.”

As Assembly majority leader, Calderon serves as second in command to Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and is tasked with representing the speaker during floor proceedings. Calderon also comes from a notorious line of California politicians; his father, Charles, and two uncles, Tom and Ronald, are former state lawmakers.

“Ian Calderon is an outstanding assemblymember and majority leader and an instrumental force in guiding our progressive floor sessions,” Rendon tweeted following the announcement. “I’m disappointed he won’t be running for re-election, but I couldn’t be happier for him and his family. I look forward to our last year working together.”

Ian Calderon served as a field representative for the Legislature before he was elected to his current position.

Calderon said that his juggling both a legislative position and parental duties “can be difficult,” and will grow even more so considering he and his wife will “soon have three children under the age of three.”

“This was a difficult decision,” Calderon concluded. “I look forward to a productive year ahead closing out my tenure as a member of the Legislature.”