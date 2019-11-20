California is on track for a $7 billion budget surplus. Where will the money go?

California’s long economic expansion is projected to continue into next year, giving Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers another surplus as they map out a new state budget.

Legislative Analyst Gabriel Petek released a report Wednesday projecting the state will bring in a $7 billion surplus in the 2020-21 budget year.

As much $3 billion could be available for ongoing expenses, while the rest could dry up in an economic downturn, according to the report.

The analyst’s office recommends the Legislature allocate no more than $1 billion of the surplus to ongoing expenses to avoid having to make cuts to programs during a recession.

Analysts also found the state has enough saved in reserves to weather a typical recession, but recommend the state use much of the projected surplus to pay debts and boost the state’s reserves.

Last year, lawmakers approved a $215 billion budget boosted by record surpluses that accommodated new spending on health care, early childhood programs and housing construction. Lawmakers also socked away billions of dollars in reserves, giving the state $19 billion in separate savings accounts.

Newsom has warned that next year’s budget likely won’t be so flush.

In October, Newsom told reporters he’s seeing a slowdown in state tax revenue, indicating a recession is on the horizon after a decade of economic growth.

But the analyst’s office painted a positive picture of the upcoming year in its report, projecting the economy will continue to grow in coming years, although at a slowing pace. The analyst’s office predicts California will continue adding jobs and that the housing market will improve somewhat after declining in 2019.

“With more than a decade of economic expansion, coupled with deliberate legislative action to put the budget on better footing, the California budget is in good condition,” analysts wrote, although they noted that the prospect of a recession still looms.

Newsom boasted about the positive outlook Wednesday.

“Our state is now doing more than ever before to provide opportunity for all California families, especially those who are not equally sharing in our nation’s prosperity. We are taking important steps so that growth is broadly shared, doing it all while saving record amounts for a rainy day,” he said in a written statement. “As our state and nation face uncertain economic headwinds, the federal government would be wise to look to California as a model for how to get its fiscal house in order.”

Newsom must propose a plan for the 2020-21 budget in January, kicking off negotiations with the Legislature, which must approve a final plan by June 15 in time for the July 1 start of the state’s fiscal year.