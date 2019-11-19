Fracking, oil wells to get more scrutiny under new rules from Gavin Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a crackdown on fracking projects and a moratorium on new oil wells that use high-pressure steam.

Fracking, short for hydraulic fracturing, involves shooting a high-pressure stream of water or another substance into rock formations to extract oil or gas.

Moving forward, pending applications for fracking projects will be reviewed by scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, the Newsom administration’s Department of Conservation announced.

Next year, public health advocates will help develop new oil and gas regulations for the state, according to the department. The Newsom administration also announced that scientists and regulators will investigate recent oil leaks in Kern County near sites where high pressure steam has been used to extract oil.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“These are necessary steps to strengthen oversight of oil and gas extraction as we phase out our dependence on fossil fuels and focus on clean energy sources,” Newsom said in a written statement.

The new regulations could include banning oil and gas activities near homes, schools, hospitals and parks, according to the Department of Conservation. In the meantime, the state will conduct an audit of its fracking approval process.

Environmental groups cheered Newsom’s decision.

“Gov. Newsom’s historic action protects Californians from some of the most dangerous and destructive oil-extraction techniques,” Kassie Siegel of the Center for Biological Diversity said in a written statement. “This marks the turning of the tide against the oil industry, which has been allowed to drill at will in our state for more than 150 years.”

The announcement comes as the federal government attempts to expand fracking on federal lands in California. In October, the Trump administration has finalized its plans to open hundreds of thousands of acres of federal land in Central California to oil and gas leasing.

Interest groups have been pressuring Newsom to crack down on fracking for months, arguing it harms public health and hurts the environment.

In July, Newsom fired California’s top oil and gas regulator after two advocacy groups, Consumer Watchdog and FracTracker, alleged regulators at the state’s Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources own stock in oil companies they oversee. The groups also said there was a “major increase” in fracking permits during Newsom’s first months in office.

In October, Newsom signed a law to rename the division the Geologic Energy Management Division.