2020 Democrats descend on California to woo state leaders, activists

A string of aspiring presidents courted California Democratic activists Saturday at a state party convention in Long Beach, wooing key constituency groups ahead of the state’s March 3 primary.

Speaking to the largest crowd of his new candidacy was Deval Patrick, the former Massachusetts governor who initially declined to enter the presidential race. He told the group of California Democrats attending the convention that the country needs someone like him to offer a unifying message.

“I’m not running to be president of the Democrats,” Patrick said. “I’m running to be president of the United States. There’s a difference. I’m not talking about a moderate agenda. This is no time for a moderate agenda. I’m talking about being woke while making room for the still waking.”

Patrick said he understands critics who say it’s too late for him to enter the campaign and knows that many voters like the existing field of candidates. Even so, he said he sees an opening.

“If they’re committed, I respect that commitment, but I don’t think the whole field of voters is committed,” Patrick said, noting that the party and 2020 field “have focused on redress” but have not articulated what he considers a “strategy for progress.”

About 5,000 Democratic party leaders and local activists attended the event. The 12 candidates slated to appear Saturday jockeyed for position throughout the day, attending smaller meetings and caucuses. Groups of their supporters chanted throughout of the convention center.

At a morning women’s caucus, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar spoke while billionaire activist Tom Steyer and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor, Pete Buttigieg waited in the corner and stood side by side without looking at or speaking to one another.

Klobuchar vowed to “build a blue wall” that President Donald Trump would pay for.

Buttigieg followed Klobuchar, telling the hundreds of activists in the room that at least half of his cabinet would be made up of women if he were elected president “because it will make better decisions for the American people.”

With eight top candidates, excluding Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden, speaking at a forum hosted by Univision in the afternoon, lesser-known contenders like Patrick got a chance to make their pitch to the delegates shortly after the women’s caucus.

Spiritual leader Marianne Williamson drew her biggest applause line when advocating for reparations for slavery. She told The Bee earlier on Saturday that she was not prepared to bow out.

“I’m not endorsing,” she said. “I’m running for president of the United States. I’m not in a situation now where I’m endorsing anybody.”

Former Maryland Congressman John Delaney, among the most moderate candidates still in the race, was greeted with scattered boos as he took to the stage. He called on California Democrats to adopt more realistic policy goals.

“The Democratic Party needs to get behind bold, big ideas that are pragmatic, and we can also unify the country around them,” he said. “That, California, is why I’m running for president, to put forth those big ideas.”