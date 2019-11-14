‘Somebody help me!’ Doorbell video captures woman’s screams in L.A. mystery, cops say

A doorbell video shows a quiet Los Angeles neighborhood Tuesday night — until a woman’s terrified screams and sobs pierce the darkness.

“Somebody help me! Please!” the unseen woman howls while a man can be heard repeating, “I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”

The horrific screams, possibly from a passing white car, fade after about 30 seconds as the video shows neighbors emerging to investigate.

“I’m bothered and I’m rarely bothered,” said neighbor Denise Bingham, KABC reported. “I’m all shook up. I’m shaken up just talking about it. Her screams. I can’t forget it. I can’t forget it.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The video was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 3800 block of Third Avenue in the Leimert Park neighborhood, KTLA reported.

Los Angeles police had responded to reports of a kidnapping in the neighborhood that night but found no evidence of a crime, KCAL reported..

Police reopened the investigation after the discovery Wednesday of the doorbell video but still have little to go on, KTLA reported.

L.A. police asked that anyone with information contact detectives at (213) 485-6570, KABC reported. They are looking for a white four-door Toyota Prius with a broken front passenger window, which was seen speeding from the neighborhood.