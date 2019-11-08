Gov. Newsom will open office in Fresno, invest $10 million in education

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at the California Economic Summit about the richness of the state Friday, Nov 8, 2019 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $10 million investment in Fresno’s education system and a new field office in Fresno during his visit to the city on Friday.

Newsom delivered the keynote speech during the second day of the eighth annual California Economic Summit, which brought together over 800 civic and business leaders in downtown Fresno.

“I care deeply about this damn Valley because I care about this state,” Newsom said. “I’m so sick and tired of this notion that somehow we’re living in two different worlds in the state, coastal economy and inland economy.”

The $10 million investment will go toward one of the 18 DRIVE initiatives proposed by the Central Valley Community Foundation and 150 local organizations as part of a $4.2 billion investment plan to revitalize Fresno.

“What you put together, that document, is as good as it gets,” Newsom said of the investment plan. “It is the spirit of regions rising together and it’s a template for this state. It really is. And so my commitment to you is to make it real.”

The funding will go to Fresno, Clovis, Central, and Sanger school districts as well as the State Center Community College District, Fresno State and Fresno Pacific University.

“Today’s investment announcement from the governor is an important first step toward ensuring our students have access to college, and the support needed to complete their degrees and certificates,” said Ashley Swearengin, CEO of the Central Valley Community Foundation.

Newsom also announced $23 million in philanthropic investment for Inland California nonprofits from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Sierra Health Foundation, the Irvine Foundation and the Gates Foundation. The decision on who receives that funding will be announced in the coming weeks, according to Jesse Melgar, deputy director of media and public affairs for Newsom.

The Newsom administration will establish field offices in state buildings in Fresno and Riverside that will open by the end of the year, according to Melgar. Newsom also announced he would convene stakeholders to discuss a comprehensive “broadband for all plan” to close the state’s digital divide.

During the speech, he sang the Central Valley’s praises for being “the doers, not just the dreamers.”

“Look where UC Merced is going. Look at what Fresno State has done in these communities. Look at the medical investments that are happening. It’s remarkable and we should be proud of that. Sure, there’s stubborn, historic factors we have to work on. But there’s plans now, there’s intentionality, there’s focus, there’s passion.”