California
California fire map: Where are the hotspots in Sonoma County’s Kincade Fire?
As of Tuesday morning, Oct. 29, The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, California, stands at 75,415 acres, or 118 square miles, and remains at 15 percent containment, according to Cal Fire said.
The wildfire has destroyed 124 structures and is threatening 90,000 more, with 80,000 homes among those at risk.
The map below shows the current fire hotspots. Data may take a moment to load on your computer, so please be patient.
Here’s the latest information about wildfires burning in California:
Comments