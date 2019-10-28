Lottery brings some good luck for two in Bay Area, amid wildfires and blackouts

Infernos north and south, wine country devastation, crippling days-long blackouts: For millions of Californians, good luck was in short supply this weekend.

But amid the nightmare scenarios, two people managed to find some good fortune: One person in Menlo Park and one in Sonoma selected winning California State Lottery tickets.

Someone stepped into a Menlo Park Safeway at 525 El Camino Real, and walked out a millionaire, picking five out of six numbers for a Mega Millions winner, California State Lottery officials said Monday.

The numbers were announced Friday night: 16, 24, 25, 52 and 60. The prize: $1,765,373. The Menlo Park ticket missed only the bonus number 6 for the $105 million prize.

No one had claimed the winning ticket as of 8 a.m. Monday, said lottery spokesman Mike Bond.

The second set of winning numbers came out of a Sonoma Lucky supermarket in the Maxwell Village Shopping Center at 19181 Sonoma Hwy. – for the winner of Fantasy 5 California, the East Bay Times reported Monday.

Lottery officials announced Sunday’s Fantasy 5 jackpot on Sunday night. The numbers: 3, 6, 23, 31 and 32.

The holder of the winning Fantasy 5 ticket also hadn’t come forward as of Monday morning.

Lottery winners can file claims for prizes of $600 or more at one of California State Lottery’s nine district offices in Sacramento, Hayward, Richmond and Fresno in Northern California; and Chatsworth, Rancho Cucamonga, Santa Fe Springs, Costa Mesa and San Diego in Southern California; or mail in their claim.

Winners have 180 days to claim their ticket.

Visit calottery.com for information.

State lottery officials don’t know who purchased the tickets, but “if they are impacted, it’s something that would take their minds off of a horrible tragedy,” lottery spokesman Bond said. “We don’t know if they are impacted – it’s hard to speculate on the impact until we interview them – but it would bring joy to an an otherwise devastating time in their life right now.”