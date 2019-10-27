California
Raging brush fires close Interstate 80 at Carquinez Bridge. Blazes on both sides of span
Two large brush fires burning near the Carquinez Bridge have closed Interstate 80 in both directions, the California Highway Patrol says.
The fires are burning on both sides of the bridge near Vallejo, and they are forcing westbound motorists to be diverted at Interstate 780 and eastbound traffic to divert to Highway 4, the CHP says.
One fire broke out north of the bridge near where the California Maritime Academy training ship, the Golden Bear, is docked. It was spreading up the bill and toward the north approach to the bridge.
A second fire across the Carquinez Straight was burning on a hillside, not far from refinery storage tanks.
