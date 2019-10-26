Kincade Fire grows to over 24,000 acres as more evacuation warnings are issued

The stubborn Kincade Fire continued to grow overnight, prompting new evacuation warnings, as Cal Fire crews tried to contain the Sonoma County fire before ferocious winds kick in.

Cal Fire reported Saturday that the fire, which began Wednesday night, had grown to 24,455 acres. Containment inched up to 10 percent.

Perhaps most ominously, the agency announced late Friday that evacuation warnings were in effect for several Lake County communities to the east, including the area around Cobb Mountain. The Cobb Mountain area was devastated by the 2015 Valley Fire. Earlier, 2,000 people were evacuated from Geyserville in northern Sonoma County.

In an early morning update, Cal Fire said the Kincade Fire “is burning in remote steep terrain making access difficult and slow due to narrow roads.” Cal Fire officials have been anxious to make progress on the fire while weather conditions were more favorable.

After nearly two days of calm, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for much of Northern and Central California amid forecasts of winds exceeding 60 mph.

PG&E Corp. announced Friday it probably will shut power, starting Saturday afternoon, to an estimated 850,000 homes and businesses in the largest of its “public safety power shutoffs.” The blackout is expected to last at least 48 hours, span parts of 36 counties and cover an estimated 2 million or more Californians. Nearly one in five PG&E customers would be left without power.