Here’s a list of where PG&E has the lights back on. And where it is lagging

SHARE COPY LINK

After three days of darkness, the lights are coming back on across Northern California. But not yet everywhere. Here is the updated list of where Pacific Gas and Electric Co. says it has restored electrical service as of Friday at noon. The Bee will update this chart throughout the day.

As of noon Friday, the utility company reported it has restored power to 543,000 customers following a deliberate blackout, starting Wednesday. The company said that still leaves 195,000 customers in dozens of Northern California counties without power.

Highlights:

All of the 6,300 Yolo County customers have had power restored

51 percent of the 51,000 El Dorado County customers

69 percent of the 52,000 Placer County customers





31 percent of 27,000 in Butte County

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

PG&E is not releasing timetables for finishing the restoration. Officials say they have 6,300 workers and 44 helicopters conducting line inspections and doing repairs prior to re-energization.