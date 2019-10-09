Where wildfires are burning in California: Winds easing for firefighters in LA

SHARE COPY LINK

Updated: 11 a.m. Saturday

Santa Ana winds that drove fires through two Southern California areas have died down but flames that destroyed dozens of homes and killed two continue to rage.

A blaze in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles was only 19 percent contained Saturday after destroying 13 buildings. One man who had tried to fight the blaze died of a heart attack.

The fast-moving fire is keeping tens of thousands of people from returning to their homes until officials are convinced it’s safe.

The fire broke out Thursday, just hours after flaming garbage in a trash truck sparked another wind-whipped blaze that ravaged a mobile park in Calimesa, east of downtown Los Angeles.

Several residents of the park were unaccounted for and the family of an 89-year-old woman says they fear she died when her home burned.

Here are wildfires that have burned in California this week, as of 11 a.m. Saturday:

Saddleridge Fire

Where: Near Sylmar, Los Angeles County

Size: 7,552 acres

Status: 19 percent containment; evacuations ordered

Deaths: 1

Containment is inching up on a smoky Los Angeles wildfire that damaged or destroyed more than 30 structures, as crews take advantage of calmer winds and cooler temperatures.

Officials say the blaze in the San Fernando Valley hasn’t grown significantly since Friday. It’s 19% contained Saturday morning.

One man who tried to fight the blaze died of a heart attack, but no other injuries were reported.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said the bulk of the fire had moved away from homes and into rugged hillsides and canyons where firefighters were making steady progress slowing its advance. Television footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the area but no walls of towering flame, as a water-dropping helicopter moved in to dump another cascade on the blaze.

Eyed Jarjour comforts a neighbor who lost his Jolette Ave. home to the Saddleridge Fire on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Granada Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

Some 100,000 residents were ordered out of their homes because of the wind-driven wildfire that broke out Thursday evening in the San Fernando Valley. It spread westward through tinder-dry brush in hilly subdivisions on the outskirts of the nation’s second-largest city.

Air quality is poor as smoke from the fire settles over much of greater Los Angeles.

At over 7,500 acres, the blaze is the second biggest wildfire of 2019, behind only the 14,217-acre Tucker Fire.

The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately known, though arson investigators said a witness reported seeing sparks or flames coming from a power line near where the fire is believed to have started, said Peter Sanders, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Caples Fire

Where: Eldorado National Forest, El Dorado County

Size: 2,100 acres

Status: 25 percent contained

Favorable conditions helped crews fighting what began as a prescribed burn nearly two weeks ago, the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release Saturday morning. The fire is burning 3 miles west of the Kirkwood resort areas and 15 miles south of South Lake Tahoe.

“Minimal fire activity on the fire last night due to near freezing nighttime temperatures, high relative humidity, and very light winds,” officials from the Eldorado National Forest said Saturday morning. “The fire is 2,100 acres with the change due to more accurate mapping. ... The north side is in patrol and mop up status.” They said the focus will be on “south and east lines today.”

Smoke is seen rising from the Caples Fire in the Eldorado National Forest in El Dorado County on Oct. 9, 2019. The Caples Fire started as a prescribed burn Sept. 30 to reduce fuel and create defensible space. But when winds changed, rapidly pushing flames south and west, officials declared it a wildfire to obtain additional fire fighting resources. U.S. Forest Service

The prescribed burn operation began Sept. 30 following rain and snowstorms, part of a “multiyear forest restoration project” to reintroduce fire to the forest in an effort to make it more healthy and resilient, the U.S. Forest Service said. Strong winds that were forecast for days arrived on Wednesday and pushed the fire beyond the prescribed areas, officials said.

By declaring it a wildfire, federal officials were able to get resources from Cal Fire and other agencies to fight the blaze.

Smoke from the fire has drifted into the Sacramento region, prompting officials to issue a Spare the Air advisory.

Merrill Fire

Where: Moraga, Contra Costa County

Size: 40 acres

Status: Contained

The fast-spreading wildfire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. in the Contra Costa County town of Moraga, prompting evacuation orders in the middle of the night for dozens of homes, but firefighters halted forward progress on the fire at about 3:30 a.m. and the evacuation orders were lifted, according to the Merrill-Orinda Fire Department and the Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit. The fire ignited near Merrill Drive and Mulholland Circle in Moraga. Videos of the blaze posted to social media showed flames lighting up the hills around Moraga’s Sandy Ranch neighborhood.

Briceburg Fire

Where: Mariposa County

Size: 5,190 acres

Status: 49 percent contained, evacuations lifted

A wildfire burning since Sunday in Mariposa County has grown to more than 5,190 acres as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The Briceburg fire is burning near the entrance to Yosemite National Park, which remained open. All mandatory evacuation orders were lifted at 1 p.m. Friday, but Highway 140 from 15 miles east of Mariposa to Savages Trading Post remains closed. Buffalo Gulch Road is open to residents only, Cal Fire said.

“Minimal fire activity was reported overnight,” Cal Fire’s incident page reported. “The increase in acreage is due to better mapping. Firefighters will continue construction of containment lines and mop-up of at least 200 feet of established containment lines.”

Sandalwood Fire

Where: Riverside County

Size: 823 acres

Status: 25 percent contained

Deaths: 1

Sandalwood Fire ignited Thursday, Cal Fire said. At least 74 structures were destroyed and killed one woman. The fire burned through a mobile home park in Calimesa.

Family members of Lois Arvickson confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the 89-year-old died in the fire at the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park.

Arvickson called her son from her cell phone to say she was evacuating shortly after the blaze was reported in the Calimesa area. Don Turner says his mother said she was getting her purse and getting out. But then the line went dead.

Wolf Fire

Where: Riverside County

Size: 75 acres

Status: 90 percent contained

The Wolf Fire is also burning in Riverside County along with the Sandalwood Fire and Reche Fire. It was ignited Thursday at 5:08 p.m. There are evacuation warnings for South Highland Springs, south of Interstate 10 and west of South Highland Home Road, including the Sun Lakes and Four Seasons communities.

“These residents should go now,” the Riverside County Fire Department said.

Reche Fire

Where: Riverside County

Size: 350 acres

Status: 85 percent contained

The Reche Fire began Thursday at 12:54 p.m. when firefighters responded to a trailer fire that spread to vegetation, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Evacuation orders have been lifted and firefighters continue to work to strengthen containment lines.

Bitter Fire

Where: San Luis Obispo County

Size: 30 acres

Status: 100 percent contained

The Bitter Fire started Friday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. off of Highway 46 and Bitterwater Road in San Luis Obispo. A fire with the same name that started on the same road occurred in July 2019. That fire burned 120 acres before being contained. The fire was declared fully contained and extinguished just before 4:30 p.m. Friday.