See ‘Fast & Furious’ producer’s ready-for-action home selling at $16.9 million

Film producer Steve Chasman, known for action-thriller movies like “The Fast & The Furious” series, is selling his custom Pacific Palisades home with far-reaching ocean views.

Sitting on 1.2 acres of lush lawns and gardens in one of the most exclusive community in the Pacific Palisades, the estate at 16388 Shadow Mountain Drive is priced at $16.9 million. The home sold in 2006 for $6.875 million, according to realtor.com.

The six-bedroom, six-bath, white contemporary Mediterranean-style home is fills with natural light from the wood-beamed ceilings to the hardwood floors.

“The only room in the house that isn’t filled in light is the glamorous black-walled, black-furnished media room with its contrasting wood floors and fireplace,” according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, which wrote about the property.

A large eat-in chef’s kitchen is great for entertaining. Upstairs bedrooms boast ocean and vineyard views.

Outside, there is a fountain in the motor court, a side lawn surrounded by trees , a large shaded swimming pool terrace and a seating area taking in the view.

The home is kept private with a 24-hour-guarded and gated community behind a gated motor court.

The house was originally completed in 1988, according to a Mansion Global article, and was renovated in 1995.

Pacific Palisades is well known for its celebrities, including Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Billy Crystal, Tom Hanks and Goldie Hawn. Boxer Sugar Ray Leonard and Los Angeles Dodgers owner Alan Smolinisky call the Palisades home.

Chasman is married to actress Nadia Farès. He also brought “The Transporter,” “Taxi” and “The Bank Job” to the big screen.

The listing agent is Lisa Optican of Compass, Los Angeles.