California tenants to get extra protections when Gavin Newsom signs rent cap bill

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign into law on Tuesday one of the strongest tenant protection bills in the country, putting into place a statewide rent increase cap of 5 percent plus inflation and restricting when landlords can evict renters.

Newsom announced he would sign the bill in Oakland to kick off a statewide housing affordability tour, during which he plans to make stops in Los Angeles and San Diego and sign housing production measures.

Assembly Bill 1482 became the center of a battle between housing activists and real estate lobbyists who’ve long debated solutions to California’s housing crisis.

AB 1482’s advocates said it will protect tenants from “egregious” rent increases and unfair evictions that could leave people homeless. Its critics argued it would stymie housing production and financially harm small property owners. Those in the middle advocated for the bill, but expressed fear it would pull focus away from new construction.

It’s a bit more nuanced than that.

Is it rent control?

Not technically. Rent control restricts the amount a landlord can charge a long-time tenant.

This law imposes a rent increase cap, which is a form of rent stabilization.

Under this policy, landlords can still hike prices, but not above the 5 percent plus inflation threshold now authorized by Newsom’s signature.

“There is a big distinction in difference,” said Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, following a Senate floor vote on Sept. 10. “We’ve been very clear what this cap is, how it will be used and when there is a sunset. This is not rent control.”

The difference doesn’t matter, argued Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron.

“We all know California has an unacceptable housing and affordability crisis,” Waldron said on Sept. 11. “Unfortunately, this bill will just pour fuel on the fire. We’re already seeing the impacts of this rent control scheme. Preemptive rent increases, impossible restrictions on leases, and a slowdown of badly needed new homes.”

When can tenants be evicted?

There are two types of evictions, according to the bill analysis.

When the tenant violates provisions of the lease, whether it be disturbing neighbors or failing to pay rent, he or she is “at-fault” and therefore subject to eviction.

Leases can also be terminated for “no-cause” reasons, as well. If landlords want to move into a unit, substantially remodel the home or take the property off the market, they’re allowed to remove tenants. In this case, renters are entitled to relocation payments or waivers that equal one month of rent.

Everything else is subject to legal scrutiny.

However, the protections only apply to those who’ve occupied their unit for at least 12 months.

When does the law apply?

The law won’t affect every renter, but probably will apply to about 8 million Californians.

Those who live in single-family homes rented by small property owners aren’t protected by the new restrictions. Construction built within the last 15 years is also exempt, to ensure developers invest in new buildings.

If an owner also lives in one of the units or wants to make substantial renovations to their building, they don’t have to worry about the eviction rule.

The law takes effect on Jan. 1 of the new year, but also sunsets in 10 years.

“This bill will prevent egregious rent gouging and predatory evictions, while striking a balance to allow landlords to make a fair rate of return,” bill author and San Francisco Democratic Assemblyman David Chiu said earlier this month. “Until we build the 3.5 million units that will stabilize our state’s housing crisis, we need to help Californians stay in their longtime homes.”

What about local rent cap laws?

Sacramento passed in mid-August its own rent cap increase ordinance, restricting price hikes to 6 percent plus inflation. The city also limits evictions and is working on a process for tenants to report landlords who violate the rules.

The statewide limit won’t supersede any current or future rent regulations, as long as they meet the new law’s language. But where local regulations fall short — for example, some single family homes and newer buildings aren’t subject to as strict of language — the statewide law would kick in.

Just cause ordinances are a bit more complicated. If the local rules were adopted before Sept. 1, 2019, then they can remain as is. But if they were instituted after that deadline, they have to meet the new law’s baseline protections.

That means Sacramento’s just cause provision stands, but the city will have to comply with the lower rent increase cap.