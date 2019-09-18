University of California President Janet Napolitano steps down

University of California President Janet Napolitano speaks to students at Golden Valley High School University of California President Janet Napolitano speaks to students at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of California President Janet Napolitano speaks to students at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015.

University of California President Janet Napolitano announced her resignation Wednesday during a UC Board of Regents meeting in Los Angeles.

“The decision was tough — and this moment, bittersweet — but the time is right,” Napolitano said in a statement. “With many of my top priorities accomplished and the university on a strong path forward, I feel it’s the ideal time for a leadership transition — an infusion of new energy and fresh ideas at the university.”

Napolitano, the former governor of Arizona, became the first woman to lead the UC system in 2013. In a news release announcing her resignation, the UC system highlighted her work toward making UC buildings and vehicles carbon emissions neutral by 2025 and efforts to increase state and federal aid for UC students.

Napolitano will formally step down from her post Aug. 1, 2020. She will then take some time off before teaching public policy at UC Berkeley. She previously served as U.S. Homeland Security secretary under President Barack Obama and as governor of Arizona from 2003-2009.

The UC Board of Regents will form a committee to find Napolitano’s replacement, according to the news realease.