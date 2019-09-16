California tax collectors to focus on vaping in e-cigarette crackdown ordered by Newsom

Two points of view on Sacramento’s flavored tobacco ban An American Cancer Society representative and a smoke shop store owner weigh in as the Sacramento City Council votes Tuesday, April 16, 2019, to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarette cartridges and menthol cigarettes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An American Cancer Society representative and a smoke shop store owner weigh in as the Sacramento City Council votes Tuesday, April 16, 2019, to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarette cartridges and menthol cigarettes.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is signing an executive order Monday morning requiring stores selling vaping devices to post warnings about the health risks of such products and directing California tax collectors to step up enforcement on the e-cigarrette industry.

His action comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s announcement that the federal government would ban flavored e-cigarette liquids.

The vaping industry has come under national scrutiny after a handful of people have died from a mysterious illness that appears linked to vaping. More than 60 cases of the lung illness have been reported in California, according to the governor’s office. Recent studies have also found that use of e-cigarettes is increasing dramatically among high school students.

“We must take immediate action to meet the urgency behind this public health crisis and youth epidemic,” Newsom said in a statement. “As a parent, I understand the anxiety caused by the deceptive marketing tactics and flavored options designed to target our kids. With mysterious lung illnesses and deaths on the rise, we have to educate our kids and do everything we can to tackle this crisis.”

Newsom’s order directs the California Department of Public Health to spend $20 million of cannabis and tobacco tax revenue on a public information campaign about the dangers of vaping intended to build on the state’s existing anti-tobacco campaign.

He also directs the California tax collection department to step up enforcement of existing fees and regulations of electronic cigarettes. It could including increasing a nicotine tax on e-cigarettes.

His action comes after several efforts to crack down on the vaping industry died in the Legislature this year amid heavy lobbying by e-cigarette company Juul.