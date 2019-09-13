This ‘serious chunk’ (600,000 acres) of the wild west is for sale for $36 million

This gorgeous, historical 600,000-acre ranch in Nevada is yours for $36 million The 600,000-acre Nevada cattle ranch, 25 Ranch, steeped in history and gunfights is selling for $36 million. Sacramentans drive past the property on Interstate 80 on their way east, located north of Battle Mountain, Nev. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 600,000-acre Nevada cattle ranch, 25 Ranch, steeped in history and gunfights is selling for $36 million. Sacramentans drive past the property on Interstate 80 on their way east, located north of Battle Mountain, Nev.

An enormous piece of the wild west has just hit the market. A 600,000-acre Nevada cattle ranch steeped in history and gunfights is selling for $36 million.

Sacramentans drive past the property on Interstate 80 on their way east to Utah, Denver and points beyond. The property is located north of Battle Mountain, Nev., and is bordered on the south by I-80.

The centuries-old 25 Ranch spans four counties in Nevada: Humboldt, Lander, Elko and Eureka.

Watkins Ranch Group of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty listed 25 Ranch, one of the largest and oldest in the state, on September 4, 2019, for $36.525 million—to be exact.

“Rarely do you see properties of this size with such a large amount of grazing acreage and water rights come to market anywhere in the country,” Asher Watkins of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty said in a news release. “This is a serious chunk of land.”

A main residence, multiple dwellings, corrals, barns, shops and support buildings have been added to the 25 Ranch over the years, according to Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty. Streams twist and turn through the ranch and the property offers stunning vistas of the countryside, towering mountains and untouched valleys.

The property holds many “vested and decreed water rights dating back to the 1870s and features multiple water sources, along with long-standing BLM grazing permits and a year-round carrying capacity of approximately 6,500 cows,” according to Sierra Sotheby’s.

The property consists of nearly 126,000 deeded acres with approximately 475,000 additional privately leased and Bureau of Land Management allotment grazing acres. And that means a potential revenue source, if the new owner so desires.

Pastures are rented to several entities on an annual basis, affording a potential gross income of $1.3 million, according to the news release.

“If the new owner had their own cattle operation, they could potentially triple this figure,” Watkins said.

History comes with the purchase. In the 1870s, W.T. Jenkins migrated from Wales to Nevada seeking a fortune in mining. He didn’t strike it rich in gold or silver, so he turned to raising sheep and cattle.

Jenkins got into a fatal gunfight in the open Nevada range land with cattleman Joe Dean. Jenkins emerged victorious. Afterward, he merged several ranching properties that had been assembled and operated under the W.T. Jenkins Company and Russell Land and Cattle Company umbrellas into what is now the 25 Ranch operation, the news release said.

His daughter Louise Jenkins Marvel took over operations in 1918 at the age of 18, and gradually built a ranching empire. Her sons ran the ranch afterward. The family sold the ranch in 1964 to a Nebraska-based company, then again to the current owner in 1989, according to the news release.

At its peak, 33,000 sheep and up to 10,000 head of cattle inhabited the 25 Ranch.