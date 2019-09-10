Step inside $4.9 million home of Kaley Cuoco. She bought it from Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian

Here’s a tour of Kaley Cuoco’s L.A. home she bought from Khloe Kardashian "The Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Clark are selling their Los Angeles CA home in Tarzana for $4.895 million. They bought the house from Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "The Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Clark are selling their Los Angeles CA home in Tarzana for $4.895 million. They bought the house from Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom.

Busy building their dream home, actress Kaley Cuoco and her husband have put their Tarzana neighborhood home in Los Angeles on the market at $4.895 million.

Cuoco, star of “The Big Bang Theory,” and equestrian Karl Clark bought the house from Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian in 2014.

“Now on the market, Kaley Cuoco is selling her glamorous Los Angeles home and will be moving with her husband Karl Cook to the equestrian estate they are building on the outskirts of Thousand Oaks,” reported TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, which writes about celebrity property around the world.

The 7,977-square-foot house sits on a three-quarter-acre lot, with a large car park for guests in the front and a pool, patio and outdoor kitchen for entertaining in the back.

“The entire property is surrounded by abundant lush vegetation and mature trees ... truly your very private haven,” according to the listing.

The main entrance opens into a dramatic two-story foyer with curved staircase and sunburst chandelier. Further in, a swing settee is suspended from the ceiling in the step-down living room, and there’s a formal dining room.

The house is sized for a large family and guests, with six ensuite bedrooms and a total of nine full baths. The master bedroom has a fireplace, three large walk-in closets and French doors that open onto the terrace. The island kitchen, filled with high-end appliances opens to the family room.

Cuoco, 33, has put about $1 million into renovating the place, according to the listing. Living spaces with dark tones have been lightened, and tumbled stone and mosaic accents touch up the common rooms, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The current price is a big drop from when the property was listed at $6.9 million earlier this year.

The listing agent is Stephanie Vitacco of Keller Williams, Encino-Sherman Oaks.