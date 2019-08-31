‘It’s been incredible’: Field of Light attraction in Paso Robles sells nearly 40,000 tickets

The Field of Light at Sensorio turns Paso Robles valley into a sea of color The Field of Light display at Sensorio in Paso Robles uses nearly 60,000 fiber-optic stemmed spheres to transform 15 acres of rolling hills into a patchwork of changing colors. The art installation opened on May 19, 2019, off Highway 46 East. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Field of Light display at Sensorio in Paso Robles uses nearly 60,000 fiber-optic stemmed spheres to transform 15 acres of rolling hills into a patchwork of changing colors. The art installation opened on May 19, 2019, off Highway 46 East.

A massive Paso Robles art display that’s illuminated rolling hillsides with thousands of colorful lights has drawn crowds of visitors to the Central Coast this summer — exceeding creators’ expectations.

More than 38,000 people have bought tickets to see the Field of Light at Sensorio — a 15-acre installation by artist Bruce Munro — since it opened in May off Highway 46 East, said Tracy Strann, Sensorio executive director.

The display has averaged about 3,000 visitors per week, Strann said. She declined to say how much money the attraction has brought in, but general admission tickets cost $27 to $30 and tickets for children 2 and up are $9 to $19.

“It’s been incredible,” she said. “Way more than we anticipated.”

Future Sensorio plans

Munro brought the solar-powered installation to Paso Robles at the request of Ken Hunter, co-owner of nearby Hunter Ranch Golf Course, who’s been planning to develop the property for years.

The Field of Light attraction just scratches the surface of what Hunter has in mind for the property. He plans to add gardens and interactive art, in addition to an event center and hotel.

Crews will break ground on the 4,300-square-foot event center next month, Strann said. It will overlook the Field of Light and include outdoor patio areas.

“It will be really beautiful,” she said.

The 125 acres set aside for a hotel will likely be leased or sold to a developer, although nothing has been finalized, Strann said.

As for how long Field of Light will remain in Paso Robles, details will be announced in November, she said.

When will Field of Light close?

Since Field of Light opened, the attraction has added a permanent bar and bathrooms and introduced a $99 locals-only pass, Strann said. It also features a five-night-per-week food truck.

More than 50 local employees have helped keep the installation running, she said.

Field of Light will remain open at least through Jan. 5, as long as the weather permits, Strann said.

“It’s all weather-dependent, really,” she said. “If the weather’s great, we’ll keep going.”

As the sun begins setting sooner, the installation will start opening and closing earlier — starting on Sept. 1, visitors can arrive half an hour earlier at 6:30 p.m., Strann said.

The Field of Light attraction is now open 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Although the hours may change, the Field of Light experience will remain the same through the coming months, she said.

“We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing, because it’s successful,” Strann said.

For more information, visit sensoriopaso.com or call 805-226-4287.