‘I always wanted to be a civil serpent!’ CHP officer gets slithery surprise

This photo was posted on the CHP - Fort Tejon - Grapevine Facebook page on Aug. 27, 2019. Special to The Bee

A California Highway Patrol officer got a slithery surprise earlier this week while on patrol.

“As I was returning to my patrol car from a stop, I see this snake in my driver seat,” the officer wrote in a post on the CHP - Fort Tejon - Grapevine’s Facebook page.

A silly serpent response ensued:

“I asked him what he was doing there. He paused and swallowed and said, ‘Sorry about the delay, I had a frog in my throat.’ I asked again what he was doing in my seat. He replied, ‘I always wanted to be a civil serpent!’”

The post has received nearly 9,000 reactions and over 1,200 comments since it was shared Tuesday afternoon.

Among the comments: “I thought snakes only rode in planes!???” – “He always wanted to be a Dodge Viper!” – and “Looks like that patrol car has a loose SerpentINE belt.....”

The CHP officer ended the post with, “Be safe out there.”