Uber and Lyft threatening $60 million ballot initiative over California employment rules

Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft are threatening to launch a ballot measure if they don’t get to rewrite new labor rules dictating who must be treated as an employee, officials at Lyft said Thursday.

The two companies are proposing some benefits for drivers in exchange for an exemption from proposed labor rules that would allow them to continue classifying drivers as independent contractors. The two companies plan to pour $30 million each into a fund for a ballot measure if they don’t get their way, officials at Lyft said.

Their announcement comes as their window closes to win an exemption from an existing bill that will force employers to treat independent contractors as employees. That legislation, Assembly Bill 5, would codify a California Supreme Court ruling known as Dynamex that restricts when employers can classify workers as independent contractors and deny them benefits like overtime, sick leave and minimum wage.

AB 5 author, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, has made it clear she doesn’t intend to give exemptions to the ride-hailing companies through the bill. The companies insist that their business model relies on being able to treat employees as independent contractors.

“We are working on a solution that provides drivers with strong protections that include an earnings guarantee, a system of worker-directed portable benefits, and first-of-its kind industry-wide sectoral bargaining, without jeopardizing the flexibility drivers tell us they value so much,” Lyft spokesman Adrian Durbin said in a statement Thursday. “We remain focused on reaching a deal, and are confident about bringing this issue to the voters if necessary.”

Lyft officials are proposing a wage guarantee that drivers will earn at least 32 percent above the local minimum wage plus reimbursement for expenses. Under the proposal, there will not be a limit on how much drivers can earn and that tips will be added on top of their guaranteed wages.

The companies are also proposing a fund that could cover benefits for drivers, such as paid sick and family leave. The companies are not suggesting allowing drivers to unionize, but are instead proposing a system of “sectoral bargaining” which would let gig economy drivers negotiate industry-wide benefits.

On Wednesday, officials at labor union SEIU told The Bee they are pushing to pass AB 5 without an exemption for ride-hailing companies and fighting to Uber and Lyft workers unionize. They said they were in talks with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s chief of staff Ann O’Leary.

“The governor’s office and Ann O’Leary have always worked to forge a way forward by upholding the status and protections gig workers would gain under AB5,” SEIU state council President Bob Schoonover said in a statement. “California has a long history of creating labor law for specific industries that extend wages, protections and collective bargaining for excluded workers, that is the kind of change gig workers need and are fighting for.”