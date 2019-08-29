Gavin Newsom’s deal with state’s largest union nets workers a raise and new health care perks

‘We have to set the fight.’ Watch president of SEIU Local 1000 speak at Capitol Yvonne Walker, president of SEIU Local 1000, talks to union supporters during the California for All Rally at the state Capitol in Sacramento, August 13, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Yvonne Walker, president of SEIU Local 1000, talks to union supporters during the California for All Rally at the state Capitol in Sacramento, August 13, 2019.

The state’s largest union has reached a tentative contract agreement with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s bargaining team that provides a 7 percent raise over three years and boosts take-home compensation with perks that include new or increased stipends for health care, commuting and bilingual speakers.

The SEIU Local 1000 agreement would provide a $260-per-month differential for every union member with a CalPERS health insurance plan, according to a summary of the agreement the union posted to its website Thursday.

The union represents about 96,000 state employees ranging from custodians to nurses and information technology specialists. Its current contract, which provided two 4 percent raises and a 3.5 percent raise along with a $2,500 bonus at a total cost to the state of about $5.2 billion, expires in January.

CalHR hasn’t yet posted a summary of the three-year agreement, which would include an estimate of its total cost.

The tentative agreement would provide a 2.5 percent general salary increase on July 1, 2020; 2 percent in July 2021 and 2.5 percent in July 2022.

The general salary increases are slightly lower than those included in deals four other state unions recently reached with Newsom’s administration. Those unions received raises in the range of 2.5 percent to 3 percent per year.

But as with the other unions’ deals, the agreement would provide a range of special salary increases for specific job classifications, which in the other unions’ agreements have ranged much higher than the general salary increases. Local 1000’s summary doesn’t detail percentages for the special raises or which job classifications would get them.

The agreement includes a “minimum wage acceleration plan” that would bring all union members to $15 per hour. The minimum wage under state law is $12 per hour this year, increasing to $15 per hour by 2022 for workers whose employers have 26 or more employees.

The agreement, which will require approval from union members and the Legislature, would make available a $250-per-month pay bump for workers living in Orange, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz counties.

The agreement would increase commuting stipends to $100 per month from $65 per month, and would add a $20 bicycling stipend.

Bilingual speakers also would see an increase pay. They’ll be eligible for a $200 monthly stipend, up from the current $100.

The union in the notice it posted on its website said the details in the contract reflect priorities members expressed in surveys and at 25 town halls it held prior to negotiating.

“As a result, our bargaining team set out to find innovative ways to get more money into our members’ pockets. Our team brought home a contract that addresses the core values of building a California for All — and creates pathways for continued growth and inequality reduction that our members keenly feel within state service,’” the notice reads.

Local 1000’s summary says the agreement would phase out the state’s mandatory overtime requirements by 2023, would require departments to offer flexible work schedules and would add a workplace violence and bullying prevention provision.

The update says more details will be provided in coming days.