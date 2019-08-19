Great white shark sighting reported in Morro Bay

Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay Mike Brink, who owns Morro Bay Boat Charters, was conducting a coastal charter just south of Morro Rock on Thursday morning, Sept. 8, 2016 — filming a dead dolphin he had come across — when “all of a sudden a shark came right up” to the side of th Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mike Brink, who owns Morro Bay Boat Charters, was conducting a coastal charter just south of Morro Rock on Thursday morning, Sept. 8, 2016 — filming a dead dolphin he had come across — when “all of a sudden a shark came right up” to the side of th

Signs posted around Morro Bay over the weekend warned beachgoers about a confirmed shark sighting on Friday.

California State Parks Supt. Dan Falat said the agency received two reports of a great white shark around Friday afternoon and evening.

The shark was reportedly about 8 to 9 feet in length, according to Eric Endersby, Morro Bay Harbor Director.

“I believe it was spotted by surfers,” Endersby told The Tribune in an email.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to the posted notices, the shark was spotted about 100 yards west of the entrance to the Morro Strand Campground.

Following the reported sightings, California State Parks officials posted the signs “just so people are aware,” Falat said.

“Sharks are a natural part of the ocean ecosystem,” Falat said. “This is a reminder that there has been one seen, but they’re not looking for us.”

The warning expires Monday.

In recent years, great white shark sightings have increased along the Central Coast, based on factors including warmer waters and shifting hunting patterns.

In January, a great white shark attacked a Cal Poly student while he was surfing at Montaña de Oro State Park. In May of 2018, a pilot reported at least 13 large sharks swimming in the Pismo State Beach area.

SHARE COPY LINK Surfside Donuts, a donut shop in Pismo Beach, shared a video taken Saturday, July 9, 2016, that shows a shark that appears to be a great white swimming near the Pismo Beach Pier.