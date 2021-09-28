3 tips from the FTC for dealing with scam callers

Blair Looney

Q: My phone is absolutely ringing off the hook with all these scam callers! I feel my patience being tested every time my phone rings and it’s an unknown number. Do you know how I can block these scam calls or something?

A: Unfortunately, there are few immediate remedies to the constant robocalls. Most of the time, the best thing to do is to just not answer any calls from unknown numbers. However, it would seem that government organizations such as the Federal Trade Commission, as well as phone service providers, are continuing to take steps to curb these calls. The FTC recommends three key steps consumers can take to help reduce unwanted calls: Hang up. Block. Report.

Hang up. If you pick up the phone and get a recorded sales pitch, hang up. The call is illegal. Don’t speak to them. Don’t press a button to supposedly remove your name from a list, as that could result in even more calls. Hang up. Furthermore, alert your employees that if they see a call that says it’s from the IRS or Social Security Administration, don’t trust it. Scammers know how to fake the caller ID information.

Block. Reduce the number of unwanted calls by using call-blocking technologies available through phone providers. Options will differ depending on the model of phone, service provider and if a traditional landline or internet phone service is used. Visit ftc.gov/calls for advice.

Report. After hanging up, report the unwanted or illegal call to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint. The more information they have about the call, the better they can target law enforcement efforts.

Aside from that, there are some other avenues you could consider. Most smartphones now have the option to completely ignore any calls from unknown numbers. If most of the calls you expect to have are people you know, that might be your best bet. You can also check with your carrier to see if they have anything you can add, free or fee-based, to block the calls. In addition, there are some third-party apps these days that you can download which block spam calls for you, though I recommend you read up on that extensively before considering that avenue.

On a final note to you and readers in a similar situation, I recommend you report these robocalls to BBB.org/ScamTracker. BBB collects and shares this information with law enforcement agencies, and every piece of information you can provide is useful in their investigations to track down scammers.