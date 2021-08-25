Hardware distribution center is opening in city south of Fresno — and will bring 400 jobs

Ace Hardware Corp. plans to build a distribution center in Visalia that will bring 400 jobs to the area.

Construction on the 1-million-square-foot center will start later this year. It will be located at the southwest corner of Plaza Drive and West Ferguson Avenue, according to the City of Visalia.

It is expected to be fully operational by early 2023.

The center, also called a retail support center, is halfway between Sacramento and Los Angeles in Tulare County. It will help the company serve more than 300 stores in multiple states, including stores under the Ace Hardware name and other stores affiliated with the brand, like Fresno Ag.

The company works with 5,500 locally owned and operated stores nationwide.

Ace is growing and building several new centers around the country. The Visalia location will boost the work done at similar centers in Rocklin near Sacramento and Prescott Valley, Ariz.

It will have a climate-controlled interior, and improved automation the company says will help streamline and enhance operations. The property also has room to expand the building in the future.

The building will be just down the street from other large distribution facilities in Visalia, including Jo-Ann Stores and clothing company VF Corporation.