Black-led startup staking its spot in emerging industry looking for help in Fresno

Fresno Bee Staff

A company poised to take advantage of the surge in electric vehicle use by filling a niche role is looking for help in Fresno.

Black-led startup ChargerHelp! technicians service EV charging stations, making on-demand repairs when users report problems via a unique app. The company is hiring technician trainees in locations all over the West including Fresno.

Company founders Kameale C. Terry and Evette Ellis, both Los Angeles natives, served on President Joe Biden’s clean technology committee during the 2020 election and have aligned their company with Biden’s spending pledge to address climate change, which will in turn create new jobs. According to U.S. Department of Labor figures, the career pathway has the base salary of $39.80 hourly or $82,780 annually.

California is a particularly lucrative market. It leads the nation in electric vehicles use and Gov. Gavin Newsom aims to phase out sales of new gas-powered cars by 2035.

Charging stations are popping up all over — for instance, at the Marketplace at El Paseo in northwest Fresno, along major highways and at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Training for technician leaders started Thursday in Fresno. ChargerHelp! is running informational sessions for prospective workers beginning Friday, Feb. 19 with job applications due Feb. 26 all at chargerhelp.com.

Clyde Ellis, ChargerHelp! EV trainer, shows the charger plug from an electric vehicle charging station, right, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at the company’s Fresno warehouse. ChargerHelp! is the first and only on-demand repair app for EV charging stations and will begin hiring for technician jobs for maintenance of EV stations. ChargerHelp! founders, who served on President Joe Biden’s clean technology committee during the 2020 election, have aligned this workforce program with President Biden’s current spending pledge to address climate change, which will in turn create new jobs. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

Wendell Pascacio, right, conducts a ChargerHelp! training session on an electric vehicle charging station for technicians, from left, Clyde Ellis, Carlos Aranibar and Marshawn Porter on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at the company’s Fresno warehouse. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

Lead technical trainer Wendell Pascacio works on an EV charging station at the ChargerHelp! warehouse in Fresno. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com
