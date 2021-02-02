Alaska Airlines ticket sale is first in Fresno since Southwest set plans to join field

An Alaska Airlines Embraer E175 jet takes off from Fresno Yosemite International Airport Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines announced a short-term price cut Tuesday for its flights from Fresno to Los Angeles and San Diego, with tickets available for $49 each way for tickets purchased by Thursday night.

The “50 Markets Under $50” promotion, which covers selected flights to and from cities served by Alaska Airlines, is the first price cut offered by an airline at Fresno Yosemite International Airport since Southwest Airlines last month unveiled its plans to begin offering multiple daily flights from Fresno to and from Denver and Las Vegas.

Fresno city and airport officials both said Southwest – one of the nation’s largest low-cost airlines – is expected to increase the level of competition among carriers in the Fresno market to maintain their share of passengers as the economy and the travel industry recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I really believe competition always causes other folks in the industry to step up their game,” Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said of the Southwest announcement on Jan. 21. “I also believe it’s going to cause them to be more competitive.”

Alaska Airlines’ fare sale require that tickets be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Thursday for flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays starting Feb. 23 through May 26. Seating for the airline’s “Saver Fare” is limited, and does not include the ability to make any flight changes. The fares do not cover fees for checked baggage.

In addition to Los Angeles and San Diego, Alaska Airlines also provides service in Fresno to and from Portland, Ore., and Seattle. The 50 Markets promotion is not available for the Portland and Seattle flights.

Details on the Alaska Airlines sale are available on the airline’s website at alaskaair.com/content/deals/flights/50-under-50.